New Study Demonstrates that Animals Struggling with Heat Wave are Less Likely to Reproduce Successfully

Burying beetle. Credit: Christophe Blouin



As global climate change continues to warm the planet, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, are on the rise. These heatwaves not only make humans uncomfortable but also present significant challenges for animals. The heat stress caused by these extreme events can disrupt various aspects of animal reproduction.





The latest research published in Functional Ecology by scientists from the Universities of St Andrews and Aberdeen reveals that when animals mate during a heatwave, their chances of successfully reproducing decrease, and their offspring tend to be smaller with lower survival rates.

Gaining an understanding of how climate change affects animals is crucial, and this study specifically examines the potential impact of heatwaves, particularly focusing on the timing of these events during an organism’s reproductive cycle.

Dr. Natalie Pilakouta, the lead author from the University of St Andrews’ School of Biology, explains, “Our study investigates burying beetles (Nicrophorus vespilloides), which are known for their exceptional parenting skills. These beetles exhibit rare biparental care among insects.”

“We examined how heatwave exposure at different stages of the reproductive cycle influences successful breeding, parental care duration, offspring size, and offspring survival rate.

“Our findings indicate that the timing of the heatwave is crucial. When it occurs a few days before or after mating, it has minimal to no effect on reproductive processes. However, when the heatwave happens during mating, the parents are less likely to reproduce successfully, resulting in smaller offspring with lower survival rates.”

This research provides valuable insights that can enhance our ability to predict the ecological consequences of heatwaves under climate change. The implications of these findings extend beyond this specific insect species, emphasizing the importance of investigating these effects more broadly.

Dr. Pilakouta concludes, “Predicting the impact of climate change on wild populations is a challenging task. This study contributes another piece to the puzzle and helps us develop a more comprehensive understanding of how heatwaves may shape animal reproduction and population survival.”

Provided by University of St Andrews



