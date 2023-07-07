New Trial Brings Optimism for Advancements in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Recent research suggests that a former diabetes trial drug shows promise for treating Parkinson’s disease in the future. The drug, NLX-112, was originally developed to treat dyskinesia, a common side effect experienced by Parkinson’s patients who have taken levodopa-based medication for an extended period. However, it is now believed to also improve motor symptoms associated with the condition. The drug’s positive effects on both dyskinesia and movement symptoms could make it a significant dual efficacy therapy, offering a new treatment option distinct from current Parkinson’s medications. NLX-112’s unique neurochemical mechanism sets it apart from other drugs on the market. The results from a phase 2a trial conducted by Neurolixis, the biopharma company behind the drug, will be presented at the World Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona, Spain.







Adrian Newman-Tancredi, co-founder, president, and chief executive of Neurolixis, expressed optimism about the potential of NLX-112 as a new therapy for Parkinson’s. He emphasized that the drug’s positive effects on dyskinesia and movement symptoms, combined with its unique neurochemical mechanism, could make it a crucial treatment option for patients. The promising results observed in the small-scale phase 2a trial are encouraging, and larger, longer studies are now needed to further assess NLX-112. If all goes well, the drug could be available by 2030.

In Parkinson’s patients who received NLX-112, there was a significant decrease in movement symptoms such as slowness, stiffness, and tremors, according to the trial findings. Experts have noted that the drug performs comparably to the best available drugs for these symptoms, even at low doses. NLX-112 works through a different mechanism compared to current Parkinson’s treatments, targeting a serotonergic pathway known to play a role in movement control. Early results from the trial indicate that the drug has clear anti-dyskinesia effects that continue to improve over the course of treatment. Additionally, the drug was found to be well-tolerated and safe.

Dr. Arthur Roach, director of the Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech at Parkinson’s UK, commented on the potential of NLX-112 to revolutionize treatment strategies for levodopa-induced dyskinesias and other motor symptoms of Parkinson’s. He highlighted the importance of this research in providing new options for managing the condition and praised the collaboration between Parkinson’s UK and Neurolixis in advancing innovative treatments. The Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech program aims to accelerate the development of new treatments and deliver them in a shorter timeframe.

The phase 2a trial involved 26 participants with Parkinson’s and dyskinesia, with 22 completing the eight-week study across multiple centers in Sweden. Of the participants, 15 received NLX-112 and seven received a placebo. The initial four-week period involved gradually increasing doses to minimize potential side effects, followed by two weeks on the maximum dose and a weaning-off period of another two weeks. Alongside improvements in dyskinesia and movement symptoms, the trial confirmed the drug’s tolerability and safety.

Katharina Klapper, director of clinical research at the Michael J Fox Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the early results and the potential of NLX-112 in treating levodopa-induced dyskinesia, a challenging aspect of Parkinson’s. She acknowledged the impact that dyskinesia can have on patients’ lives and their ability to perform daily tasks. The foundation is grateful to the study participants and the collaboration with the Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech, which aims to unlock new opportunities and improve treatments.