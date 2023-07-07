New Trial Brings Optimism for Advancements in Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email
Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter
Recent research suggests that a former diabetes trial drug shows promise for treating Parkinson’s disease in the future. The drug, NLX-112, was originally developed to treat dyskinesia, a common side effect experienced by Parkinson’s patients who have taken levodopa-based medication for an extended period. However, it is now believed to also improve motor symptoms associated with the condition. The drug’s positive effects on both dyskinesia and movement symptoms could make it a significant dual efficacy therapy, offering a new treatment option distinct from current Parkinson’s medications. NLX-112’s unique neurochemical mechanism sets it apart from other drugs on the market. The results from a phase 2a trial conducted by Neurolixis, the biopharma company behind the drug, will be presented at the World Parkinson’s Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Denial of responsibility!SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.