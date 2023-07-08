New users can once again avail the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1

Microsoft may be considering a price increase for Xbox subscriptions in many countries, but they have come up with a new offer to entice newcomers. Once again, the company is running a promotion that allows new users to enjoy the first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1. Additionally, the PC Game Pass is also discounted to just $1. After the first month, users will have to pay the regular monthly fees, which are $17 for Ultimate on console and $11 for PC. However, this introductory price provides an opportunity to test out the services without fully committing.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate provides access to a vast catalog of hundreds of games that can be played on consoles, PCs, and through cloud gaming. Members can enjoy exclusive perks such as discounts, in-game DLC, and a selection of EA games. On the other hand, PC Game Pass offers similar features except for streaming and the EA games.

This offer comes just weeks after Microsoft raised the price of Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers from $15 to $17. This is the first price increase since the launch of Ultimate in 2017. Microsoft attributes the increase to changing “competitive conditions,” but it also reflects their evolving strategy. Both Microsoft and Sony, their rival, are increasingly reliant on subscription revenues, and the Game Pass Ultimate price hike contributes to that goal.

