Newer, More Environmentally Friendly Gunshot Residue Case Solved by Forensics Lab

Kourtney Dalzell, a doctoral student at West Virginia University, has conducted groundbreaking research on the behavior of gunshot residue (GSR) on various surfaces, including skin, hair, and fabric. This discovery will greatly assist crime scene investigators in adapting to the rise of environmentally friendly ammunition and enable them to make quicker and more informed decisions in forensic laboratories.

Traditionally, the presence of GSR is established through the detection of lead and other toxic components found in ammunition. However, with the advent of “green” ammunitions that lack heavy metals such as lead, the rules of GSR analysis have changed. To address this challenge, researchers, including associate professor Tatiana Trejos of the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences Department of Forensic and Investigative Science, have focused on analyzing not only inorganic compounds but also organic compounds like nitroglycerine that are released during firearm discharge.

By combining information on both organic and inorganic compounds, researchers can enhance the accuracy of GSR analysis. Luis Arroyo, an analytical chemist and associate professor, explains that previous scientific groups have advocated for a deeper understanding of organic gunshot residue. By filling this knowledge gap, forensic scientists can confirm the presence of GSR more effectively.

Trejos and Arroyo’s study provides insights into how organic and inorganic compounds differ in their persistence on surfaces and the transfer between surfaces during different activities like running, handshaking, and washing. To gather data, the research team developed new and improved organic and inorganic GSR reference standards. These standards accurately replicate real-world gunshot residue, enabling meaningful comparisons between different laboratories.

The team applied these synthetic GSR particles to various surfaces, including fabric, human skin, and artificial skin called Strat-M, before subjecting them to real and simulated activities like running, struggling, washing, and rubbing. The remaining particles were then measured to determine their persistence.

The researchers discovered that inorganic GSR particles tend to persist longer on surfaces, such as palms and sweatshirts, compared to organic compounds. However, they are also more susceptible to loss or transfer during common activities. For example, if a shooter washes their hands with soap and water and dries them with a paper towel, it may prevent crime scene investigators from identifying GSR based on traditional analysis of lead, barium, and antimony particles.

Understanding the persistence and transferability of these particles is crucial to answering key forensic questions, such as determining whether a death is a suicide or homicide. Inorganic particles can offer important insights into timeframes and external forces affecting a crime scene. On the other hand, organic compounds are less likely to transfer but can be lost over time due to factors like evaporation.

The next step for the researchers is to integrate these findings with a recently developed methodology that allows field forensic teams to analyze possible GSR at crime scenes immediately. This combination of techniques will provide faster and more informative investigative tools, enhancing the ability to identify offenders with solid evidence. Furthermore, this research aims to minimize the potential for false incarcerations by offering more certainty in determining whether a person fired a gun.

While this research is a significant advancement in forensic science, Trejos emphasizes that real-life crime scene investigators do not have all the answers portrayed in television shows. The ability to determine whether a specific individual fired a gun remains a complex question. However, this research opens new avenues to address relevant questions for judges and juries.

Overall, the work conducted by West Virginia University’s forensic scientists represents a significant breakthrough in the analysis of “greener” gunshot residue. By staying ahead of developments in new ammunition types, crime scene investigators can adapt their techniques and processes, ultimately leading to more accurate and effective investigations.





