Newly-Arrived Patch for Final Fantasy XVI Offers Motion Blur Deactivation

Exciting News for Visual Enthusiasts!

A recent update has been released by Square-Enix for the incredibly popular game, Final Fantasy XVI. Patch 1.03 primarily focuses on improving the overall user experience and provides the option to adjust or even disable the motion blur effect. This is a commendable move by the developers, allowing players more control over their gaming experience.

Motion blur, along with chromatic aberration and depth-of-field blur, is a modern visual effect that isn’t universally appealing. Personally, I find motion blur unnecessary in most cases, except perhaps in racing games. Developers should consider allowing players to turn off these effects as they can sometimes result in an unpleasant and blurry visual experience.

Furthermore, motion blur can be problematic when capturing screenshots during gameplay. With intense motion blur, many shots end up unusable, requiring players to spend time scrubbing through frames to find a clear image.

Key Patch Notes

The patch notes for version 1.03 are brief and can be accessed here:

System Tab Additions in the Main Menu: Motion Blur Strength

: Allows players to adjust the intensity of the motion blur effect when the character or camera is in motion. The default setting is the maximum level of 5. Users can lower the setting to reduce the motion blur strength or set it to 0 to disable it entirely. Player Follow (Movement) Player Follow (Attack)

: Disabling these settings prevents the camera from automatically following the player during movement and attacks.

The maximum setting for Camera Sensitivity (Horizontal) and Camera Sensitivity (Vertical) has been increased from 10 to 20.

and has been increased from 10 to 20. Three new controller layouts (types D, E, and F) have been added.

An issue affecting the stability of certain menus has been resolved.

Text issues have been corrected.

When sharing screenshots or video clips on Twitter or YouTube, the hashtag #FF16 has been added.

While I haven’t had the opportunity to play Final Fantasy XVI yet, the addition of these options is undoubtedly a positive development. Offering players more flexibility and customization is always a step in the right direction.

Final Fantasy XVI is currently available exclusively for PlayStation 5.