Next Week, Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Wave 5 to Launch with Exciting New Track – “Bathroom Race”

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is ready to unveil a new set of Booster Course Pass tracks and racers. Wave 5 of Booster Course Pass content will consist of two new cups – Cherry Cup and Feather Cup – which primarily feature remastered versions of classic courses. In this update, players can expect a revamped version of Daisy Cruiser from Mario Kart Double-Dash, Koopa Cape from Mario Kart Wii, as well as tracks from the popular mobile game Mario Kart Tour.

But that’s not all! Wave 5 also introduces an original course called Squeaky-Clean Spring, set in and around a bathroom. Yes, for the first time in Mario Kart history, you can aim turtle shells at your opponents while soaring over a gigantic toilet. Finally. Additionally, new racers Kamek, Wiggler, and Petey Piranha are joining the race. Watch the exciting trailer for Mario Kart 8 Booster Course Pass Wave 5 below.

Here is the complete lineup of the new Booster Course Pass Wave 5 tracks:

Feather Cup

Squeaky Clean Spring (New)

Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double-Dash)

Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

Cherry Cup

Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Koopa Cap (Mario Kart Wii)

Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

“Prepare for an exciting race around Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour) in the Cherry Cup, experience sandy surprises in Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit), enjoy watery wonders in Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii), and feel the thrill of the cool runnings in Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour). In the Feather Cup, indulge in the nostalgia of Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double-Dash!!) and Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii), embark on a historical tour with Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour), and embrace the brand-new course, Squeaky Clean Spring.”

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will ultimately include a total of 48 new tracks, released in 6 waves. You can purchase the Booster Course Pass for $25, or acquire it for “free” by subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for Nintendo Switch. Booster Course Pass Wave 5 launches on July 12.