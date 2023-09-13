NFL Week 1 first impressions; who’s up/down entering Week 2?

3) Pump the brakes on Pittsburgh: The hype machine was too big to ignore when it came to the Steelers this offseason. Quarterback Kenny Pickett was growing up in a hurry, wide receiver George Pickens was a fantasy football darling and head coach Mike Tomlin was all set to prove why he’s a future Hall of Famer once again. And then the 49ers came to town and all that happy talk evaporated. There’s still a lot to like about the Steelers’ potential — it’s just going to be much easier to see that when they’re not playing teams like San Francisco. The visiting 49ers thoroughly dismantled the Steelers from the opening kickoff of Sunday’s 30-7 result at Acrisure Stadium. They hit Pittsburgh with big plays in the passing game (Brandon Aiyuk had 129 yards and two touchdowns) and the running game (Christian McCaffrey rushed 152 yards and a score), and squelched most of what the Steelers wanted to do offensively. This beatdown said plenty about how good the Niners can be. It also told us how much work Pittsburgh must do to get where it wants to be.

4) The Love train is rolling: Jordan Love started slowly in Green Bay’s 38-20 win over Chicago, but he eventually delivered on the expectations that hovered around him all offseason. He finished with 245 passing yards and three touchdowns. He operated the offense with confidence and became more efficient as the game wore on. The best thing about Love was that he played within himself, displaying the type of comfort that comes from sitting on the bench for three years, learning and waiting for his opportunity. This didn’t look like a player trying to prove he can make up for what the Packers lost by trading Aaron Rodgers. He looked like a player content in the notion that he’s writing his own chapter in Packers history and he gets to decide how it ends.

5) Ravens’ offense needs some fine-tuning: For all the talk about the revamped look of Baltimore’s offense under new coordinator Todd Monken, that unit severely underwhelmed in its debut. The Ravens got the 25-9 win over Houston. They also lacked anything resembling explosiveness on offense, as quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for just 169 yards and committed two turnovers (an interception and a lost fumble). To make matters worse, the Ravens have lost their best running back, J.K. Dobbins, to a torn Achilles. The good news is that this is Baltimore, a team that usually finds a way to adapt to whatever is thrown at it. It’s going to take time for Jackson to find a comfort level with an offense that will be asking him to do more with his wide receivers. The loss of Dobbins also will impact some of the creativity Monken wants to instill in this unit. There’s plenty of time for it to come together. It’s just likely to take longer than initially expected.

6) Game on, Gang Green: The New York Jets spent an entire offseason preparing for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to put them on a path to a Super Bowl. Then they went out and used their first game to prove there is more to this team than one superstar. The big story coming out of the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo remains the diagnosis of the injury (the team fears a torn Achilles) Rodgers sustained on Monday night. That still shouldn’t overshadow the performance his teammates produced after he left the game in the first quarter. We knew the Jets had an elite defense. We knew they had playmakers at the skill position. Now — after they forced four Josh Allen turnovers and won the game on a punt return by rookie Xavier Gipson — we know they have heart.