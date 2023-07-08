NGCP Cites Red Tape and Right-of-Way Issues as Main Factors behind Its Woes

MANILA – The country’s lone grid operator, National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), has asserted that it has successfully managed the transmission grid, despite being called out by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for delayed projects. The ERC issued a show cause order, urging NGCP to explain why most of its transmission projects remain unfinished, with some delays exceeding 2,000 days beyond the expected completion dates. NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza cited late regulatory approvals, right-of-way issues, and protracted permitting procedures as the main causes of the delays. The ERC reported that out of the 37 delayed projects, 26 were not yet completed and 3 were yet to commence, with delays averaging 820 days.

NGCP’s Transmission Development Plan (TDP) submitted to the Department of Energy revealed that the transmission grid has only expanded by 8% since NGCP assumed control in 2009, with an annual progress rate of 1.05%. The ERC highlighted that the country’s transmission lines increased by only 1,602 circuit-kilometers (ckm) from 2019 to 2022, reaching a total of 21,027 ckm.

In response, NGCP emphasized that it prioritizes operationally critical projects that impact power system dynamics. The company cited the successful completion of the P52-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP) in April as an example. However, the MVIP project was originally scheduled for completion in 2020 but was delayed due to pandemic-related restrictions.

NGCP remains committed to pursuing all its projects with the support of the government.