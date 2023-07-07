Nikkei: Deputy Governor Uchida of BOJ pledges to maintain yield control for the time being

According to the Nikkei newspaper, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida stated that the central bank will maintain its yield curve control policy in order to sustain ultra-loose monetary conditions.

Uchida emphasized the importance of sustaining easy monetary conditions and also took into account the policy’s impact on financial intermediation and market function when discussing the possibility of modifying the BOJ’s cap on long-term interest rates.

Speculation has been brewing in the markets that the BOJ will make adjustments to its yield curve control (YCC) in light of inflation surpassing its 2 percent target for over a year. The YCC policy guides short-term interest rates at -0.1 percent and caps the 10-year bond yield at around 0 percent.

Despite the speculation, Uchida ruled out the possibility of ending negative short-term rates prematurely. He stated that such a move would be equivalent to a 0.1 percent interest rate hike, which would be inappropriate given the current economic conditions.

YCC was introduced in 2016 after years of unsuccessful asset-buying attempts to stimulate inflation to reach the BOJ’s 2 percent target. However, the policy has faced criticism from investors for distorting market pricing and reducing financial institutions’ profits due to prolonged ultra-low rates.

While acknowledging the side-effects of YCC, Uchida emphasized the need for the BOJ to support the economy in response to recent changes in corporate wage and price-setting behavior.

Uchida told Nikkei that the risk of missing the opportunity to achieve the 2 percent inflation target with a premature policy shift is greater than the risk of tightening policy too late and allowing inflation to exceed 2 percent.

