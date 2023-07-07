Nina Warhurst, from BBC Breakfast, proudly shares photo of her newborn baby girl from hospital bed

Nina Warhurst recently shared an endearing glimpse of her newborn daughter after giving birth earlier this week. The 43-year-old broadcaster took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share a heartwarming photo of her baby resting on her chest, taken in her hospital bed. With pure joy radiating from her face, Nina provided a post-birth update alongside the sweet snap, captioning it, “We’ve been busy doing nothing.” In addition, Nina shared pictures of her first meals after giving birth in the hospital for all three of her pregnancies. The earliest photo dates back to 2016, showcasing a bare-faced Nina indulging in a plate of food. She followed suit by sharing a similar image from 2018 and, most recently, from this week. In honor of the NHS, she captioned the snapshot with heartfelt words, “Happy birthday. Thanks for the heavenly post-birthing beige.”

Although Nina has not yet disclosed her newborn’s name, she has informed her BBC Breakfast colleagues that it is a “work in progress.” Sally Nugent addressed this during a BBC broadcast, saying, “Nina has shared that the baby’s name is still being decided, but we’re pleased to report that they are all doing well, thanks to the excellent care provided by the team at St Mary’s in Manchester. Isn’t she gorgeous?” Sally continued, “I also want to mention that Nina is watching from home. Good morning, Nina! Alongside her baby and two lovely big brothers, she is incredibly grateful for the kind messages she has received from viewers watching at home. She would like to express her gratitude for all the supportive words.” Jon chimed in, saying, “We send all our love to you and your family, Nina. This is fantastic news, and we couldn’t be happier for you.” Nina and her husband Ted are also proud parents to their two boys, Digby and Michael.





