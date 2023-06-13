Nineteen Indian Athletes Fully Vaccinated as Olympic Preparation is in Full Swing

As India prepares for the Olympics and Paralympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given assurance that 19 of the Olympic-bound athletes have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and are fully protected against the virus. Meanwhile, 131 athletes and 13 para-athletes have received the first dose of the vaccine. Additionally, 17 athletes and 2 para-athletes have finished both doses of the vaccine to date. Furthermore, 23 members of the coaching staff have completed both doses of the vaccine, while 87 have received the first dose.

Although Japan has restricted the entry of people from India, Pakistan, and Nepal due to the rising cases of COVID-19, IOA President Narinder Batra has made it clear that all necessary protocols will be followed and there will be no restrictions on the entry of Indian athletes into the country for the Olympics. In light of the recent restrictions in Japan, questions have arisen about whether the Indian athletes would face similar issues entering Japan for the Games.

Nevertheless, Batra reassured the athletes that they should not be concerned as the Olympics is held under a distinct protocol, and the country hosting the Games and the International Olympic Committee guarantees that no athlete from any country will be denied entry. The IOA has ensured that all accredited athletes and officials, totaling around 210 people, will not be subjected to any restrictions. Batra emphasized that India’s Olympic contingent is compliant with all protocols, with athletes and para-athletes having completed their vaccinations, and around 90 officials have also been vaccinated with some having received their second shot already. Additionally, the contingent will undergo RTPCR tests 24 hours before the departure to Japan.

In conclusion, with the IOA’s reassurances, India’s Olympic contingent can proceed with confidence in participating in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.