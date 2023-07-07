Nintendo discourages users from blowing into their Switch console, reminiscent of the ’90s

The Nintendo Switch Console: A Cautionary Tale

In the realm of gaming lore, an age-old practice is making a resurgence. The official Nintendo customer service Twitter account has issued a warning against blowing into the Switch console as a means of troubleshooting. Specifically, they advise against using saliva to remove dust from the cartridge slot.

In a tweet, Nintendo explains that the terminal in the cartridge slot is responsible for reading games. Cleaning this area with a cotton swab or inserting a damaged cartridge may result in corruption of the terminal. The tweet is accompanied by a simple diagram illustrating this potential mishap.

Furthermore, Nintendo strongly advises against blowing into the cartridge slot, as it introduces additional saliva into the system. Instead, they recommend using a vacuum cleaner to gently extract dust from the slot.

A Blast from the Past

This cautionary tale harkens back to the early days of gaming, where many of us resorted to blowing into consoles and cartridges as a troubleshooting tactic. Despite the potential harm to the terminals, this method often yielded positive results.

The nostalgia extends back to the days of the NES and SNES, evoking memories for a generation of older gamers. While many of us have transitioned into adulthood with significant responsibilities, the act of removing a game from the console, blowing into the cartridge as a form of gaming mouth-to-mouth, and reinserting it is still etched in our memories. Strangely enough, it often worked when it shouldn’t have.

It’s intriguing that Nintendo is addressing this issue now, considering the longevity of their hybrid console. Perhaps there has been an uptick in users attempting to resolve issues with their aging machines. At least we can take solace in the fact that people have stopped tasting their Switch cartridges, right?