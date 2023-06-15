Non-Destructive and Quick Identification of Botanical Origin of Honey: Innovative Research Findings

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague recently introduced a groundbreaking method for using attenuated total reflectance Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (ATR-FTIR) to determine the botanical origin of honey. This non-destructive method allows for faster identification of honey origin, which could lead to more precise and cost-effective product differentiation. The implications for honey pricing and marketability could be substantial, as this new method allows for a more efficient categorization of honey based on origin.

The Journal of Food Composition and Analysis recently published a study conducted by the university. The study effectively identifies the botanical origin of honey using a workflow that accelerates the analysis and identification processes, without sacrificing accuracy. Typically, traditional analysis methods can take exhaustive amounts of time and resources, but this new method eliminates the need for high-end analysis, ultimately saving money and time.

Beyond its potential cost-saving benefits, the origin of honey also impacts its market price, organoleptic properties, and potential health benefits. With the introduction of this novel application of ATR-FTIR, industry stakeholders are now able to categorize and market honey much more accurately and efficiently.

Indicative FTIR spectra for each of the analyzed honey matrices. Each color represents a different matrix as it is displayed in the legend. Credit: Journal of Food Composition and Analysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfca.2023.105276



The University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague tested 22 different pre-processing methods and combinations, some of which included scatter correction methods and spectral derivation methods, using both supervised and non-supervised tools. The goal was to optimally project a diverse array of 51 honey samples from five different botanical origins: blossom, honeydew, cotton, thyme, and citrus. Their efforts led to the development of an optimal workflow that combines multiplicative scatter correction with Savitzky-Golay first derivation, which yielded excellent recognition (87-100%) and prediction (81-100%) ability when applied in binary models.

This breakthrough highlights the often-overlooked effect of spectral data pre-processing before the application of advanced chemometrics, paving the way for rapid and efficient identification of honey’s botanical origin. This novel approach could significantly enhance the world of honey production and marketing.

More information:

A.S. Tsagkaris et al, Investigating the impact of spectral data pre-processing to assess honey botanical origin through Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), Journal of Food Composition and Analysis (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.jfca.2023.105276

Provided by University of Chemistry and Technology Prague





