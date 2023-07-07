Normalization of 7 Dysfunctional Family Behaviors

Mental Health America defines a dysfunctional family as characterized by “conflict, or misbehavior”.
A dysfunctional family is characterized by frequent conflicts, disagreements, and unkind treatment among its members, creating an unsettling and unhappy environment. Expressing one’s emotions becomes challenging, leading to feelings of unsafety and unhappiness within one’s own family. Relationships within the family often lack support, understanding, and emotional connection.
Dysfunctional families struggle with effective problem-solving, setting boundaries, and maintaining healthy relationships, which can have long-term negative effects on individual family members.
Mental Health America defines a dysfunctional family as one characterized by “conflict, misbehavior, or abuse.”
In today’s digital era, there is a growing awareness of mental health on various social media platforms. Therapists and individuals utilize these platforms to share valuable insights on mental health, relationships, and their significance.
Dr. Allyson Kellum-Aguirre, a licensed therapist, shares her perspective on dysfunctional families through an impactful image posted on her Instagram account. She discusses some signs that indicate growing up in a dysfunctional family.
Now, let’s explore specific behaviors that are commonly considered normal within dysfunctional families:
Lack of healthy communication
In dysfunctional families, there is often a lack of open and honest communication, leading to difficulties in expressing feelings, thoughts, and concerns. This results in misunderstandings and unresolved conflicts.
Emotional neglect
Emotional needs are often disregarded or overlooked in dysfunctional families. Members may not receive the necessary emotional support, validation, or nurturing, which can lead to feelings of isolation, low self-esteem, and challenges in forming healthy relationships in the future.
Destructive behavior
Dysfunctional families may enable destructive behaviors such as threats and abuse. Instead of addressing these issues, family members may ignore or even support them, perpetuating a cycle of dysfunction.
Codependency
Codependency is a common behavior in dysfunctional families, where individuals become overly reliant on each other for emotional support, validation, and identity. This can result in unhealthy dynamics, a loss of personal boundaries, and difficulties in establishing independence.
Manipulation
Manipulative and controlling behaviors are often normalized in dysfunctional families. Family members may use guilt, fear, or other tactics to exert control over others, leading to a lack of personal freedom.
Invalidating behavior
In dysfunctional families, emotions and experiences are often dismissed or invalidated. Members may be told that their feelings are unimportant or exaggerated, leading to self-doubt.
Blaming
These families frequently engage in a pattern of blaming and scapegoating. One member may consistently be blamed for the family’s problems or shortcomings, creating a toxic dynamic and perpetuating feelings of guilt and shame.
