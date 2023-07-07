Normalization of 7 Dysfunctional Family Behaviors

A dysfunctional family is characterized by frequent conflicts, disagreements, and unkind treatment among its members, creating an unsettling and unhappy environment. Expressing one’s emotions becomes challenging, leading to feelings of unsafety and unhappiness within one’s own family. Relationships within the family often lack support, understanding, and emotional connection.

Dysfunctional families struggle with effective problem-solving, setting boundaries, and maintaining healthy relationships, which can have long-term negative effects on individual family members.

Mental Health America defines a dysfunctional family as one characterized by “conflict, misbehavior, or abuse.”

In today’s digital era, there is a growing awareness of mental health on various social media platforms. Therapists and individuals utilize these platforms to share valuable insights on mental health, relationships, and their significance.

Dr. Allyson Kellum-Aguirre, a licensed therapist, shares her perspective on dysfunctional families through an impactful image posted on her Instagram account. She discusses some signs that indicate growing up in a dysfunctional family.

Now, let’s explore specific behaviors that are commonly considered normal within dysfunctional families: