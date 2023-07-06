North Melbourne Legend Brent Harvey Sweetly Delivers News of Debut to Son, Set to Face Geelong in AFL 2023

It’s not an everyday occurrence for a father to share the news of their child’s AFL debut, especially when they played a record-breaking 432 games for the same club. But that’s exactly what happened for North Melbourne’s rising star, Cooper Harvey, son of AFL legend Brent Harvey. Cooper received the exciting news from his dad during a private and emotional moment at North Melbourne training.

Brent Harvey, a club and AFL champion, told his speechless son, “You have to train well today. Just make sure you train well, because you’re going to play this week.” Cooper, who was picked up from the Northern Knights with the No. 56 pick in the 2022 AFL Draft, joined North Melbourne under the father-son rule. His selection in the senior side comes after an impressive performance in the VFL, where he kicked five goals against Williamstown.

Brent, holding back tears, expressed his pride and excitement for his son, saying, “It’s a long time coming, but it’s good, an opportunity. Just go do what you do.” Following this heartfelt moment, Brent shared the news with the rest of the playing group, who greeted Cooper with cheers and hugs.

Interim coach Brett Ratten also emphasized the significance of Cooper’s debut, not just for the club, but also for its history and the personal journey of the players. Ratten praised Cooper’s hard work and growth at the VFL level, noting his impressive statistics of averaging 13 disposals and kicking 20 goals in just 11 games.

However, Ratten reminded Cooper that the hard work has only just begun and challenged him to elevate his game to the next level to secure a regular spot in the team. Harvey is the Kangaroos’ fourth debutant of the 2023 season, joining the likes of Harry Sheezel, George Wardlaw, and Blake Drury.

The Kangaroos will face the reigning premiers, Geelong, at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday in what promises to be an exciting and challenging game.







