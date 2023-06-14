Northeast’s First Airline Jettwings Airways Expected to Commence Operations in October

Image Source: ANI Jettwings Airways

Jettwings Airways: The aviation sector’s new entrant, Jettwings Airways, is all set to begin operations from October in India. The airline, based in Guwahati, announced on Wednesday that it had received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to provide Scheduled Commuter Air Transport Services in the country.

Reports suggest that the company plans to offer regional connectivity to passengers under the UDAN scheme, initially to a number of destinations in the Northeast and eastern regions. Jettwings Airways will become the first-ever company from the Northeast region to start airline operations in the country after being approved for flight operations. The company also plans to introduce a fleet of modern aircraft, including turbofan and turbo-propelled ones, to offer premium economy services for regional travel once it receives all necessary regulatory approvals and an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Government’s Commitment to Improve Connectivity

The Government’s commitment and efforts in improving air connectivity through the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) has significantly improved trade and fostered economic growth for particular regions while giving a huge fillip to the tourism industry. “We believe that under the UDAN scheme, we have a unique opportunity to make a significant impact on the Northeast region by improving connectivity and creating new economic opportunities,” said Sanjive Narain, Chairman, Jettwings Airways at a press conference.

Narain has said that the company is expecting to receive two aircraft by October and will immediately commence flying operations after the planes arrive. The company aims to lease at least five planes from companies approved by the government. Jettwings Airways has also earmarked Rs. 100 crore for the initial funding of the project.

What Jettwings Airline Said?

The airline acknowledges the demand for reliable, quick, and high-quality service in regional connectivity. To meet this expectation, the airline has assembled a team of experienced aviation professionals. Additionally, it plans to introduce a loyalty program to reward frequent flyers. “We will be working closely with the DGCA to complete our readiness and formalities for Scheduled Commuter Airlines operations. Once we are granted the AOC, we strongly believe and are committed to becoming a reliable and sustainable airline with its roots deeply entrenched in Northeast India, connecting unique yet important destinations,” said Sanjay Aditya Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, Jettwings Airways. Singh said that an airline born in the Northeast doing business in India was much needed, and Jettwings Airways strives to achieve the same in the next few months.

