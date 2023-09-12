Novak Djokovic reveals his retirement plans, says, ‘I will leave tennis in about…’

At 36, Novak Djokovic has shown he’s not ready to pass the torch to the next generation just yet. With Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal planning to step away after the next season, the era of the ‘Big Three’ in tennis may be fading, but Djokovic, the last member of that triumvirate, proved his enduring prowess. His 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open marked his fourth Flushing Meadows title and equaled a record with his 24th Grand Slam crown. Djokovic clearly has his sights set on more accomplishments in tennis.
Denial of responsibility! Samachar Central is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.
Hasibur Rahaman is a passionate sports journalist. He covers everything from cricket to field hockey, delivering up-to-the-minute updates and in-depth analysis of sporting events, both within India and on the international stage.