NPR: CDC Overcomes Political Barriers to Aid States in Addressing Gun-Related Injuries

In 2021, a worker at Davidson Defense in Orem, Utah, is shown clearing a handgun for a customer.

Utah has its fair share of accidental firearm injuries each year. State health officials have examined the hundreds of emergency treatments required for these injuries and have found that most of them are a result of basic lapses in gun safety. The majority of unintentional injuries occur in males between the ages of 15 and 44, who often accidentally shoot themselves while mishandling or cleaning their firearms. To tackle this issue, Utah received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and used the collected data on gun injuries to launch a public service campaign aimed at preventing accidental gun injuries.

However, the CDC’s use of federal funds for gun control advocacy is prohibited by a 1996 federal rule, which posed a challenge for health officials, policymakers, and politicians who needed access to granular information about firearm injuries. The process of obtaining statistics, such as who is being injured and the circumstances surrounding the injuries, from hospitals and the public health bureaucracy would often take a year or longer. This hindered efforts to address the thousands of gun deaths that occur annually in the United States.

In 2020, nine states and the District of Columbia received funding from the CDC to establish pilot programs aimed at expediting the dissemination of real-time firearm injury data. The program, called Firearm Injury Surveillance Through Emergency Rooms (FASTER), provided valuable data to Utah, which then launched its public service campaign. The age data and types of nonfatal injuries, including intentional self-directed, unintentional, and assault-related injuries, helped shape the messaging of the campaign.

It is difficult to establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between the campaign and the reduction in unintentional gun injuries, especially considering that such injuries reached a peak in 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Jerry Nelson, a state firearm injury epidemiologist, confirms that the trend is now back to pre-pandemic levels.

The FASTER program, initiated three years ago by the CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, aimed to address the timeliness issue of firearm injury data at the national level. Traditionally, surveillance systems for monitoring firearm injuries lagged by about two years. The FASTER grants provided funding to states involved in the program, enabling them to establish tools that could extract relevant data from electronic hospital records. This funding became available after a compromise was reached in Congress over the 1996 Dickey Amendment, which had restricted government research on firearms violence and prevention. In 2018, Congress agreed to allocate up to $25 million for research, and this funding was included in a 2020 spending bill.

Amanda Morse, who played a role in setting up Washington state’s FASTER program, explains that previously CDC funding was mainly utilized for opioid-related surveillance and response work. The FASTER program adopted similar methods and procedures to those used with opioids, resulting in improved prevention, intervention, and treatment programs. The key difference was that funding had been previously cut off due to the Dickey Amendment. Morse emphasizes that this was the first time in a long time that the federal government was able to allocate funding from the CDC specifically for firearm work.

Kenan Zamore, an epidemiologist with the Washington, D.C., Department of Health, notes that firearm injury data traditionally relied on law enforcement sources, which don’t provide a complete picture. Not all firearm injuries are associated with criminal complaints or prosecutions. Washington, D.C., utilized its CDC funding to create a public dashboard that provides diagnostic data, as well as information on the age, ethnicity, ward, and ZIP code of victims. The dashboard highlights an alarming 18% year-on-year increase in firearms-related visits to hospital emergency departments and reveals that around 11 p.m. is the peak time for visits related to firearms injuries. Furthermore, D.C. discovered that up to 40% of individuals who arrive at hospitals with nonfatal gun injuries subsequently die from firearm-related incidents. Identifying and effectively intervening to prevent further violence can save lives. Real-time data allows health officials to ensure that hospital-based violence interruption programs are adequately staffed.

New Mexico, another state that received FASTER funds, has also benefited from the availability of firearm injury data. Rachel Wexler, the Injury and Violence Prevention section manager at New Mexico’s Department of Health, explains that a community violence intervention program in Albuquerque has been successful. With real-time data, the program can be directed to specific areas where intervention efforts are required.

The concept of “pump handles” in public health, stemming from the 1854 London cholera outbreak, is applicable here. When the pump handle of a contaminated drinking well was removed, it became clear that contaminated water was the cause of the outbreak. Similarly, understanding all nonfatal incidents related to firearms is crucial for addressing the issue effectively. Although gun violence cannot be reversed for those who have already lost their lives, efforts can be made to prevent future incidents and protect those who are still alive.





