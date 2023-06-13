NPR: Little Accountability in Biomedical Labs’ Bloodletting of Horseshoe Crabs for Vaccines

Horseshoe crabs were once abundant, but their numbers have dwindled due to the demand for their blue blood, which is used to test the safety of vaccines, drugs, and medical devices. Although a synthetic alternative has been approved in Europe, the blood harvest in the US is growing. Five companies along the East Coast drained over 700,000 crabs in 2021, with some fishermen handling the crabs in ways that cause harm or violate harvest laws without punishment. The bleeding business is an unusual fishery, as the crabs are not sold for consumption, and the harvested natural resource is supposed to be returned to the environment alive. Regulations regarding humane treatment of the crabs are virtually nonexistent or unenforced, and coast-wide regulation has been limited. As the industry has expanded, the companies have become increasingly secretive. The federal government has designated one shorebird species, the red knot, as threatened, as they depend on horseshoe crab eggs, and 94% of red knots have disappeared over the past 40 years. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has determined that horseshoe crabs are moderately depleted along the Atlantic coast and that those around New England are particularly vulnerable to extinction. Wildlife biologist Larry Niles, the leader of the nonprofit Horseshoe Crab Recovery Coalition, said, “We’re up against this system that really prioritizes money over the health of the stock.”





