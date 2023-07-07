NPR: Over-the-counter contraceptive medications authorized by Arizona governor

toggle caption Ross D. Franklin/AP

PHOENIX — In Arizona, adults can now easily access contraceptive medications without a doctor’s prescription. Governor Katie Hobbs announced this new rule, which takes effect immediately. The rule applies to self-administered birth control, including hormonal and oral contraceptives. Individuals 18 years or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test.

“We are committed to building an inclusive Arizona where everyone has access to the resources they need for a healthy life,” said Governor Hobbs.