NPR: Over-the-counter contraceptive medications authorized by Arizona governor

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs delivers her State of the State address at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix, January 9, 2023. Arizona adults can now obtain contraceptive medications over the counter at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription thanks to a new governor’s order announced on July 6, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX — In Arizona, adults can now easily access contraceptive medications without a doctor’s prescription. Governor Katie Hobbs announced this new rule, which takes effect immediately. The rule applies to self-administered birth control, including hormonal and oral contraceptives. Individuals 18 years or older need only complete a screening and a blood pressure test.

“We are committed to building an inclusive Arizona where everyone has access to the resources they need for a healthy life,” said Governor Hobbs.

