NPR Reports Drug Manufacturer Mulls Over Bailout on $1.7 Billion Opioid Agreement

Mallinckrodt, a generic drug-maker, says it might default on its $200 million opioid settlement payment scheduled for later this week. The firm’s board faces growing questions internally and from creditors about the payout, which is part of a $1.7 billion opioid deal reached as part of a bankruptcy deal last year.
