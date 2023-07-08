NRL Live Scores 2023: Parramatta Eels vs Warriors Results, Kick Off Time; South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs Updates, Round 19 News

Blues legend Andrew Johns has lavished praise on Cody Walker, hailing the Rabbitohs five-eighth as the closest he’s seen to Manly icon Cliffy Lyons.

Lyons had a stellar career, playing 309 games for the Sea Eagles from the late 80s to 1999, during which he secured two premierships and two Dally M medals.

Johns claimed that Walker is currently in the form of his life, leading to his selection for the Blues in game three. This will mark their third different halves combination in as many matches.

“Without a doubt, he’s a magician,” declared Johns during Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and the Eighth.

“Over the past few years, he has been my favorite player to watch. The way he mesmerizes everyone with his skills and ball control is truly remarkable.”

“Sometimes, when you’re expecting the ball to go inside, he surprises you by sending it outside.

“The highest compliment I can give Cody is that he resembles Cliff Lyons the most out of any other player I’ve seen. He truly is a magician.”

Walker will partner with Eels halfback Mitch Moses in Origin III on Wednesday night. They previously combined in a Prime Minister’s XIII team in 2019.

According to Johns, Walker brings a “unique kind of threat” compared to Jarome Luai.

“Jarome poses a threat with his running game and energy, while Cody’s threat lies in his excellent passing and ability to choose the right time to pass.”

Johns also warned that the Walker-Best combination on the left side could cause significant problems for the Maroons.

“I believe he’ll unlock Bradman. That left-side combo is truly one to be excited about,” he expressed.