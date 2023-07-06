NRL RLPA Announces Media Boycott for 2023

On the first day of the media blackout imposed by the RLPA, Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart criticized the organization, accusing them of exploiting the players. As negotiations between the Players’ Association and the NRL reached a breaking point, players decided to boycott all media duties. This boycott includes refusing to participate in interviews with the media on NRL, NRLW, and State of Origin game days, regardless of whether their team is playing. The RLPA stated that the media boycott will remain in effect indefinitely, starting from Thursday.

With NRL games typically taking place from Thursday to Sunday, players will only have Monday through Wednesday (or Tuesday, for State of Origin next week) to engage with the media. However, on Thursday, several coaches, including Stuart, held the usual mid-week press conferences to discuss upcoming matches. Stuart used this opportunity to express his frustration with the RLPA, stating that the boycott is detrimental to the game. He believed that most players are unaware of the reason behind the media boycott and felt that they were being used unjustly. Stuart hoped that the administration would address the issue and find a solution.

Queensland coach Billy Slater shared similar sentiments, emphasizing that the boycott would ultimately impact the fans. He mentioned that the players would no longer communicate with the fans over the next few days, but the coaching staff would compensate for this loss. Slater believed that media engagement was an important part of team preparation and that all Queenslanders were involved in that process. He also acknowledged the professionalism of the players and expressed confidence that despite the boycott, Queenslanders would still receive updates from the team.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo expressed his disappointment regarding the boycott, highlighting the role of media in connecting the game and players to the fans. He believed that restricting media access only punished the fans and partners of the NRL. Abdo considered the boycott to be a setback and expressed hope for a resolution.

The media boycott will remain in effect on NRL, NRLW, and State of Origin game days (Thursday-Sunday and next Wednesday) indefinitely. Players will only engage in media content for their respective clubs’ channels. Outside of these game days, players may still participate in media activities from Monday through Wednesday, or from the conclusion of round 20.

For the latest breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter. The Mole’s round 18 team of the week includes standout performances from Dearden, positioning him for potential selection in the Maroons’ squad.





Reference