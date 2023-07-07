Obtaining the First Fully Approved Alzheimer’s Drug Will Pose Challenges

The long-awaited moment has arrived for millions of individuals impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and their families: the first fully approved drug that targets the disease itself, rather than just its symptoms. On July 6, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for lecanemab, also known as Leqembi, as a treatment for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. Although lecanemab has been available since January under accelerated approval, the recent decision opens up broader access to the medication.

However, there are still limitations on coverage for lecanemab. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the organization responsible for Medicare, initially chose not to cover the cost of lecanemab unless individuals were part of a clinical trial. CMS specified that it would only reimburse for the drug if it received full FDA approval, and if patients enrolled in a registry that required doctors to report safety and effectiveness data. This requirement for a registry has left some patient advocates feeling both celebratory and cautious, acknowledging the significance of the approval while recognizing the need for accessibility.

The Alzheimer’s Association has expressed its support for gaining a better understanding of how lecanemab functions in real patients. However, the association argues that a traditional approval, based on data provided by Eisai for Leqembi, should not necessitate a registry. While CMS has not provided detailed information about the registry requirements, it has cited previous examples of similar registries for cancer treatment and medical devices. CMS claims that requiring a registry expedites access to innovative technology while ensuring patient safety.

Some experts speculate that CMS’s decision may be motivated by cost concerns. Aducanumab, another drug approved for Alzheimer’s, has shown less consistent results and is less widely used by doctors and patients. Tomas Philipson, a professor of economics at the University of Chicago, suggests that increased spending on drugs like lecanemab could actually reduce overall healthcare costs. He believes that the introduction of new drugs may offset other healthcare spending.

To receive Medicare reimbursement for lecanemab, doctors must enroll in the registry. However, concerns have been raised about potential difficulties faced by practitioners in smaller medical centers or underserved communities. Streamlining the data collection process between CMS’s registry and existing systems, such as the Alzheimer’s Association’s AlzNet, may help alleviate these concerns.

Coverage and access to lecanemab are crucial to understanding the true impact of disease-modifying drugs on Alzheimer’s. Dr. Alvaro Pascual-Leone, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, believes that lecanemab could catalyze much-needed improvements in dementia care. By encouraging early testing for Alzheimer’s and facilitating lifestyle changes, lecanemab could significantly slow cognitive decline and provide patients with valuable time to maintain their independence.

It’s important to manage expectations regarding lecanemab’s capabilities. While the drug can slow the deterioration of cognitive functions, it cannot improve memory. Instead, it grants patients more time to remain independent and self-sufficient. This added time is especially meaningful for individuals like John Domeck, an Alzheimer’s patient who participated in a lecanemab trial. Domeck and his wife focused on lifestyle activities to mitigate the effects of the disease before he began receiving the drug. His wife has noticed improvements in his short-term memory, bringing hope and optimism to their lives.





Reference