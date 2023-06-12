Ofsted’s reforms for school inspection fall far short, says report.

Ofsted, the body responsible for inspecting schools in England, has faced criticism for its recent reforms, which have been deemed inadequate at reducing the high levels of stress associated with school inspections. The death of Ruth Perry, a headteacher who killed herself earlier this year after her school’s rating was lowered from “outstanding” to “inadequate” by Ofsted, has highlighted the need for change. Despite calls to remove the controversial single-word grades given to schools in England, Ofsted has refused to do so. However, the organisation has introduced a number of changes, including allowing schools to be re-inspected within three months if they are rated inadequate due to safeguarding errors and offering more support to school leaders. Schools will also be given a timeframe of between one term and a year for their next inspection. While some have welcomed these changes, others say they do not go far enough and are calling for a more in-depth overhaul of the inspection process.





Reference