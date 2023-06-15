OFW remittances growth rate decelerating | Inquirer Business

The World Bank, in partnership with think tank Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (Knomad), recently published a report titled “Remittances Remain Resilient but are Slowing.” According to the report, remittances sent home by Filipinos living and working overseas are expected to experience a slowdown. From 4% growth in 2022, it is projected to decrease to 2.5% in 2023 and 2024, aligned with the global outlook for remittances. Estimated remittances to the Philippines are set to grow from $38 billion in 2022 to $39 billion this year and $40 billion next year. The country received the fourth-largest amount of cross-border money transfers in 2022, trailing India, Mexico, and China. Despite slower growth, remittance flows to the Philippines are significantly supported by recent bilateral agreements with governments and the relatively lower cost of sending money. The report also notes that the country is unique among larger East Asian nations in that remittances account for over 9% of the country’s gross domestic product. However, the expected decrease in inflows to the Philippines is attributed to the slow movement of Filipino workers, caused by the revival of tourism.





