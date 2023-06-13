On her father’s death anniversary, Priyanka Chopra conducts a puja ceremony with her daughter Malti.

Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra Commemorates Late Father’s Memory

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated actress, organized a special puja in memoriam of her late father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, on the anniversary of his demise at her Los Angeles home. She shared pictures of the puja ceremony and her family on her Instagram story. Her daughter, Malti Marie, was seen wearing an adorable lehenga and taking part in the rituals, walking hand in hand with someone.

On her Instagram Stories, Priyanka mentioned that, because of her lehenga, Malti learned about her belly button. Subsequently, she shared a photo from the puja and said, “Puja time. Miss you Nana.” In another photo featuring a framed photo of her father, Priyanka shared, “Miss you dad.”

In another photo, Priyanka’s daughter is seen in front of her Nana’s photograph. The actress captioned it, “Miss u dad.” In this picture, the toddler wore a printed dress.

Dr. Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and died at the age of 62. Priyanka has previously mentioned how close she was to him. His death took a toll on her mental health, and in honor of her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ imprinted on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest supporter.

WORK FRONT FOR PRIYANKA

Priyanka was last seen in the Russo Brothers’ production Citadel, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two Citadel agents, each of whom works for a global spy agency. Priyanka, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt will appear in Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, in her upcoming projects. Meanwhile, she is working on her next Hollywood film, Heads of State, in which she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

