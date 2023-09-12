OnePlus 11 gets first taste of Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Open Beta

TL;DR OnePlus has started rolling out the first OxygenOS 14 update for the OnePlus 11.

The Open Beta build is the first taste of Android 14 for the OnePlus flagship.

The software contains security, performance, design, and other upgrades.

As promised, OnePlus has rolled out the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta for the OnePlus 11. The software is based on Android 14, making the OnePlus 11 one of the first few phones to get a taste of Google’s upgraded operating system.

OnePlus notes that since it is the very first Open Beta build, some of the new Android 14 features may not be available right away. However, the company promises that newer features will be added with subsequent versions of the software.

According to the changelog shared by OnePlus, the first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta brings security, performance, design, and other updates. You can read the full changelog below.

Security and privacy Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps. Performance optimization Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations. Aquamorphic Design Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.

Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds. User Care Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving. OnePlus had previously mentioned that OxygenOS 14 would also bring a proprietary performance suite called “Trinity Engine.” However, there’s no mention of the same in the changelog.

That said, the update has some issues you should be aware of if you’re planning to install it. They include the following: The flight icon displays on status bar after turning off the flight mode.

Turning on the flight mode in control center is not responsive.

Flashing back issue when entering Notes in the Shelf.

Black screen issue when opening step tracker page through the health widget in the Shelf.

Dual channel network acceleration function cannot be triggered automatically.

Sliding finger to the icon cannot launch the app using Quick Launch.

Screen flashes during application startup animation.

Up-swipe gesture probably fails. OnePlus should be able to fix these and other problems in the software before it rolls out the stable OxygenOS 14 update.

OxygenOS 14 Open Beta installation In order to install the OxygenOS 14 Open Beta, you’ll first need to ensure your OnePlus 11 is running OxygenOS 13.1. The battery level of the phone should be above 30% and it should have a minimum of 4GB of storage space available for the download. Carrier-locked OnePlus 11 units are not eligible to get the Open Beta build.

You can find the instructions for installing the new OxygenOS 14 build on your OnePlus 11 here. Ensure you backup your phone before installing the update or rolling back from it to avoid any data loss.