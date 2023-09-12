Oni Press To Publish Brenna Thummler’s Delicates: Collector’s Edition

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: delicates, hgraphic novel, march 2024, sheets

Oni Press is republishing the second instalment of Brenna Thummler’s Sheets trilogy as a deluxe hardcover, Delicates: Collector’s Edition.

Next spring, Oni Press is republishing the second instalment of Brenna Thummler‘s Sheets trilogy as a deluxe hardcover collector’s edition. Delicates: Collector’s Edition will feature never-before-seen content, including new cover art, fan art, photography and darkroom notes, character designs, storyboards, easter eggs, and new facts from Thummler herself.

Following the events of Sheets, Brenna Thummler’s Delicates is a “powerful story about what it means to fit in and those who are left on the outside. It shows what it’s like to feel invisible, and the importance of feeling seen. Above all, it is a story of asking for help when all seems dark, and bringing light to those who need it most.”

“Delicates takes the shape of Sheets and flips it inside out,” said Brenna Thummler. “Where book one was an examination of the internal struggle of Marjorie Glatt, book two pushes her out of her own head and forces her to view struggles from the outside. I think it’s so important for readers to get into contrasting characters’ minds, which is why I love to write from various perspectives. In doing so, we learn both how we’re different from one another and how we’re the same. And both are equally important.”

“Marjorie Glatt’s life hasn’t been the same ever since she discovered a ghost hiding in her family’s laundromat. Wendell, who died young and now must wander the earth with nothing more than a sheet for a body, soon became one of Marjorie’s only friends. But when Marjorie finally gets accepted by the popular kids at school, she worries that if they learn about her secret ghost friend, she’ll be labeled as a “freak who sees dead people.” With Marjorie’s insistence on keeping Wendell a secret from her new friends, he begins to feel even more invisible than he already is.” “Eliza Duncan feels invisible, too. She’s an avid photographer, and her zealous interest in finding and photographing ghosts gets her labeled as “different” by all the other kids in school. Constantly on the outside, Eliza begins to feel like a ghost herself. It’s not long before Marjorie must confront the price she pays to be accepted by the popular kids. Is it worth losing her friend, Wendell? Is she partially to blame for the bullying Eliza endures?”

“Brenna Thummler’s Sheets trilogy is one you won’t want to miss,” said Oni Press Editor Grace Scheipeter. “The second installment, Delicates, is especially powerful. All at once heartwarming, gut wrenching, whimsical, and poignant, Delicates intricately explores the need to feel included and accepted for who you are. I’m so excited for both fans and new readers to experience this touching story in a new format with all the behind-the-scenes bonus material.”

Sheets was selected as one of Barnes & Noble’s Best Books of 2018, followed by Delicates‘ getting an American Library Association 2021 nomination for Best Graphic Novels for Children and a 2021 Cybil Award nomination.

Delicates: Collector’s Edition will be published on the 12th of March, 2024. Sheets, Delicates and Lights in their standard publication forms are available now, with the final chapter Lights published last week.

