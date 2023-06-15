Online Shopping Features Are Being Enhanced with Generative AI by Google

Google is revolutionizing the shopping experience with generative AI technology, positioning itself as a formidable contender against e-commerce giants like Amazon.com. The Alphabet-owned company has announced new features that simplify the process of finding apparel that accurately fits all body types, along with enhanced search and image-recognition capabilities that identify products with precision.

According to Maria Renz, Google’s vice president of commerce, the company’s vision is to become the primary destination for both consumers and vendors. By incorporating generative AI technology, they aim to offer a seamless, open ecosystem that effortlessly connects merchants to consumers.

In a survey conducted by research firm CivicScience, 46% of US shoppers admitted they turned to Amazon for their product searches and research. Google’s new AI-powered shopping exploration features are designed to capture a younger audience and redirect their attention towards Google.

One new feature that is gaining significant attention is the virtual “try-on” feature. This all-new feature allows users to see how clothes look on diverse body types, from XXS to 4XL sizes. Apparel is overlaid on diverse models, and the company photographed the models while developing the feature.

Google revealed that this feature became possible due to a new image-based AI model they developed internally. The try-on feature will start with women’s tops and will soon be extended to men’s clothing as well, in partnership with retailers like Anthropologie and Everlane.

Google has also enhanced its “search generative experience” by expanding its sources of information and user reviews, which are used to draw customers towards the right products. They have also added new augmentations to existing features on Google Maps, including 3D tours of landmarks, ever-expanding collections of landmarks on the iOS and Android apps, and more, including live updates on turn-by-turn directions.

Google Lens, the company’s image recognition app that uses a phone camera to identify objects and texts, will soon allow users to search for skin conditions. Users can take a photo of any skin concerns, and Lens will provide visual matches. The feature isn’t intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, but it’s an excellent starting point for people’s research.

Ultimately, Google’s intelligent implementation of generative AI technology may disrupt the e-commerce industry further, cementing the company’s position as a leader in the space.





