OPEC Remains Optimistic on 2024 Oil Demand Forecast despite Economic Slowdown

VIENNA – In its upcoming outlook report, OPEC is expected to maintain a positive outlook on oil demand growth for next year. While there may be a slowdown compared to this year, the increase is still projected to be above average. OPEC’s forecast for 2024 is anticipated to be lower than the growth experienced this year, which is an unusually high rate as the world recovers from the pandemic. However, it is expected to exceed the average growth rate of the past decade, with the exception of the pandemic years, and surpass predictions made by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which forecasts a significant slowdown in demand growth for next year. OPEC and the IEA have had ongoing disagreements, with OPEC criticizing the IEA’s predictions and subsequent data revisions. Oil demand growth serves as an indicator of market strength and influences policy decisions made by OPEC and its allies. To support the market amid concerns about weakening demand, the OPEC+ group extended supply curbs into 2024. While there will be a slowdown in demand growth for 2024, it is expected to be less severe than what the IEA predicts. Growth is likely to be above 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and below 2 million bpd. There is a possibility of a rise of at least 1.5 million bpd in demand. OPEC is set to release its first demand forecast for 2024 in its monthly report on July 13. Officials from OPEC countries expressed optimism about the oil demand outlook, particularly in Asia, despite economic headwinds. Demand forecasters often have to make significant revisions due to changes in the economic landscape and geopolitical uncertainties. OPEC originally predicted a demand growth of 2.7 million bpd for 2023 in its initial forecast in July 2022, but later revised it down to 2.35 million bpd.





Reference