Orazio Fantasia Addresses Trade Rumour Linking Him to a Potential Return to Essendon, Port Adelaide Power Provides Latest Update

Out of favor Port Adelaide forward, Orazio Fantasia, has dismissed reports of a potential trade back to Essendon, stating that he initially thought it was a joke when approached by a reporter. Sam McClure of The Age recently reported that Fantasia was interested in returning to his former club after a challenging period at Port Adelaide due to injuries. However, Fantasia laughed off the rumors of reuniting with the Bombers, believing he was being pranked by a teammate when contacted by McClure about a move back to Tullamarine.

“I genuinely thought it was a joke because Sam (McClure) sent me a message saying he spoke to my former manager, Michael (Doughty) – who is no longer my manager – and that he would be writing the story,” shared Fantasia during an interview on FiveAA radio. “I thought one of the guys was just fooling around with me. But it turns out it was serious, and now it’s everywhere. It was quite amusing.”

While Fantasia downplayed the Essendon reunion, his future remains uncertain as he has only played three games for Port Adelaide in the 2023 season. Struggling with form and injury setbacks, the 27-year-old acknowledges that he has not showcased enough on-field performance for Port Adelaide to offer him a desired four-year contract.

“I have a vision of where I want to be, but I’m also realistic enough to know that I haven’t played sufficient football at Port Adelaide for them to offer me a four-year contract, which is my goal,” Fantasia expressed.

For now, Fantasia’s focus is on finishing the season strong and securing a spot in Port Adelaide’s competitive forward line. “I’m solely concentrating on getting back to playing football and hopefully contributing in the latter part of the year. The contract situation will take care of itself,” he added.

Although Fantasia wishes to stay in Adelaide, where he returned for family reasons, he understands the unpredictability of the football industry. “My priority is to be in Adelaide. That’s the most important thing. But I’m also aware that football is a dynamic field,” he affirmed.

Port Adelaide and coach Ken Hinkley have shown unwavering support for the unlucky forward, with Fantasia acknowledging their efforts to help him regain full fitness. “Kenny and I had a productive conversation about this just yesterday. He told me, ‘We want you here, we just need you to be playing,’ and I echoed the same sentiment,” said Fantasia.

The Power will face the Gold Coast Suns, currently placed 13th, at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

