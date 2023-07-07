The [email protected] Demo Fest is back this year, running from July 11th to 17th, offering Xbox owners a chance to experience over 40 upcoming games.

Unlike the highly polished demos found on Xbox’s digital ‘Demo Channel,’ these demos are earlier builds that may be a bit rougher around the edges. They will be made available through the Dashboard, akin to “show floor demos.”

The aim is to gather feedback from fans at an earlier stage, so Xbox encourages players to reach out to the respective developers of each game.

Xbox will unveil the full list of demos on July 11th, but here are some confirmed games:

Demonschool (Necrosoft Games)

Lies of P (Neowiz)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn Studio)

Worldless (Noname/Coatsink)

It’s worth noting that the developer of Sea of Stars, Sabotage, is based in Quebec City. We were highly impressed with this RPG, which is inspired by Chrono Trigger and is set to launch on August 29th for all platforms, including Game Pass.

The [email protected] Demo Fest kicks off alongside the [email protected] Digital Showcase on July 11th at 10am PT/1pm ET. Hosted by IGN, the event will provide a glimpse of several upcoming Xbox indie games. Interested viewers can tune in via various platforms, including IGN‘s website, Twitch, and YouTube channels.

Image credit: Sabotage

Source: Xbox