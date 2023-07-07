Over 50 fatalities reported in Pakistan’s monsoon floods

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, has received record-breaking rainfall.



At least 50 people, including eight children, have tragically lost their lives due to floods and landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan. This devastation has occurred over the past month. The toll was reported by officials on Friday.





The summer monsoon season, which occurs between June and September, is responsible for 70-80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall. It is crucial for the livelihoods of millions of farmers and the food security of the region’s two billion people. However, it also brings the risk of landslides and floods.

An official from the national disaster management agency stated, “Since the start of the monsoon on June 25, there have been 50 reported deaths in various rain-related incidents across Pakistan. Additionally, 87 people have been injured during this period.”

The majority of fatalities occurred in eastern Punjab province, with most being attributed to electrocution and building collapses, according to official data.

In northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the bodies of eight children were recovered following a landslide in the Shangla district on Thursday. Rescue efforts are ongoing to locate other children who may still be trapped.

The city of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city, experienced unprecedented rainfall on Wednesday. This resulted in flooded roads and left nearly 35 percent of the population without access to electricity and water this week, according to city officials.

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy rainfall across the country in the coming days. It has also highlighted the potential for flooding in the catchment areas of Punjab’s major rivers.

The provincial disaster management authority in Punjab is actively working to relocate individuals residing near waterways to safer areas.

Climate scientists have emphasized that climate change is contributing to heavier and more unpredictable seasonal rains.

Last summer, Pakistan faced unprecedented monsoon rains, submerging one-third of the country and leading to extensive damage to two million homes. Tragically, more than 1,700 people lost their lives.

Early last month, storms caused the deaths of 27 people, including eight children, in the country’s northwest region.

Although Pakistan only accounts for a fraction of global greenhouse gas emissions, it remains highly vulnerable to the extreme weather events caused by global warming.

