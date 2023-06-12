Over 7,000 Subreddits Go Dark Due to API Changes

As a protest against Reddit’s contentious API policy, several subreddits have announced their temporary closure, with some threatening complete shutdown unless Reddit changes its stance. The CEO of Reddit, Steve Huffman, attempted to address the backlash in an Ask Me Anything session but failed to offer any meaningful concessions, leaving Reddit users frustrated.

This move by Reddit follows in the footsteps of Twitter, which enforced a similar policy. Twitter outright banned all third-party Twitter clients as a means of monetization, and Reddit now argues that it needs to become self-sustaining and retain valuable human data. Unlike Twitter, Reddit relies heavily on volunteer moderators to maintain the platform’s integrity, and the APIs’ monetization may not work the same way across both platforms.

Moderators warn that taking away necessary API tools would not only degrade user experience but also open the door for spam and exploitative content, which will be difficult to manage without proper APIs. Reddit communities, also known as subreddits, are kept in line by human moderators, unlike Twitter, where moderation and abuse are the platform’s responsibility. Third-party clients such as Apollo are calling it quits, leading to a decline in mobile experience, while Reddit’s official app is poorly rated.