Over 95% of Microsoft’s commercial revenue is influenced directly or in collaboration by our partners.

Venkat Krishnan is the Executive Director of Global Partner Solutions (GPS) at Microsoft India, where he leads the company’s business strategy across the partner ecosystem in the country. His role in GPS involves managing initiatives and programs that enable partners to build IP, services, and businesses in order to deliver solutions for digital transformation. With nearly three decades of professional experience, including seven years at Microsoft in multiple roles, Krishnan is an industry veteran who has previously worked with Oracle India, Sun Microsystems, Comsat Max, Motorola, and Tata Telecom. In an exclusive interview with Times of India Tech-Gadgets Now, Krishnan discusses Microsoft’s Global Partner program, its benefits, selection criteria and more.

Can you tell us more about Microsoft’s Global Partner Solutions Program and how it is impacting the technology ecosystem?

Microsoft’s partners have played a vital role in delivering technologies and transforming businesses, making a positive impact on people and economies for more than 30 years. Partnering with Microsoft allows for a shared goal of assisting customers in achieving business growth and digital acceleration. In fact, our partners directly or in collaboration influence over 95% of Microsoft’s commercial revenue. We are committed to helping partners capitalize on opportunities of cloud solutions and services.

How does Microsoft choose its partners for the program, and what are the benefits for those selected?

While any partner can join the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, predetermined criteria such as levels of proven expertise, specializations aligned with Microsoft’s solution areas, and levels of investment in Microsoft relationships define the tiering of partners. We focus on co-innovating with our partners and joint go-to-market sales strategies. Partnering with Microsoft includes access to a global network, insights, tools, training, resources, and programs to strengthen capabilities, build connections, drive customer success, and reach full business potential. Those selected as partners can expect to earn between $7 to $10 for every $1 Microsoft makes. We also offer strong co-sell opportunities to help partners engage customers worldwide, tapping into Microsoft’s global brand, sales motions, and demand-generation capabilities.

With increasing competition in the tech industry, how does Microsoft ensure that its partners remain competitive and up to date with the latest technologies?

Our work with partners impacts every facet of what we do, from conception of ideas with our customers, to how we inspire, design, and execute in the field, and importantly, how we help customers realize the value of our technology. Our partners stay competitive in the ever-evolving technological landscape by workshopping with Microsoft, ensuring they realize the full potential of innovation. Last year, we revamped our Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, reflecting our increased investments and partner commitment. This program offers 28 specializations, providing partners with flexibility in their investments and services to meet their customers’ needs.

What measures did Microsoft take to support its partners during the pandemic?

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation worldwide in organizations, and helping organizations adapt and innovate quickly was crucial. Our focus on empowering our customers during this transformational journey created numerous opportunities for our partners, enabling them to thrive through the unpredictable time, while helping customers stay resilient. From hybrid work to end-to-end security, charting IT roadmaps for organizations or ensuring business continuity, our partners rose to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

What are Microsoft’s plans for the future of Global Partner Solutions and how do you see it evolving in the coming years?

As the world around us evolves, we are committed to empowering our partners to further empower our customers through three key commitment areas. Firstly, we seek to strengthen our digital capabilities by providing guidelines and resources for solution building, market strategies, and selling with Microsoft. We align partner experiences to enhance effective collaboration with Microsoft. Secondly, we will deepen technical capabilities by offering specializations, technical training, and joint capabilities across areas such as business applications, Azure, security, compliance, and identity. Lastly, we will streamline engagement between Microsoft and our partners by sharing more opportunities and enhancing the commercial marketplace and Partner Center, making it easier for partners to engage with us and drive profitability. In July 2021, we reduced our marketplace transaction fee from 20% to 3%, enabling partners to invest more in their own growth plans.

What technologies or solutions are important while picking partners for the program?

We focus on six solution areas across Azure, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications to go to market, and our partner offerings and solution specializations are aligned to these. This ensures that our partners can demonstrate their capabilities and differentiation, helping customers find the right partner organization for their needs.