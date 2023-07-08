Overwatch Unveils Initial Anime Short for Forthcoming Event

Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Experience the new anime featurette for Overwatch 2, released by Blizzard as a sneak peek into the upcoming August event.

Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled an exciting anime trailer, titled Genesis – Part One: Dawn, to generate excitement for the upcoming Overwatch 2 event in August. This captivating video serves as the prologue for the game’s campaign mode, setting the stage for the thrilling storyline that awaits players. Similar to previous instances in the Overwatch franchise, the developers have chosen to rely on videos and events to provide players with a glimpse into the narrative before immersing them in the action. While this video offers a tantalizing taste of the story, it doesn’t reveal the complete picture. To learn more about the upcoming season and enjoy the video, continue reading below.

“In Zero Hour, we witnessed Null Sector, the rogue Omnic group, launching an invasion on Paris. Thanks to the heroic efforts of Winston, Tracer, Mei, and a few other courageous fighters, the city was saved from utter destruction. However, this was only the beginning of a global invasion. Null Sector continues to wreak havoc and has a hidden agenda to abduct Omnics for unknown purposes. The new Overwatch team must uncover their plans and put an end to their reign of terror. They will need the support of both old allies and new allies to stand a chance.”

“In Overwatch 2: Invasion, you and your friends will embark on three exhilarating missions set in Rio de Janeiro, Toronto, and Gothenburg. These massive maps feature intricate objectives and a captivating storyline that will guide you along the way. Prepare to face off against the relentless forces of Null Sector, who will stop at nothing until they are completely dismantled. Stay on high alert for formidable enemies unlike any encountered before, including the formidable Artillery and the lethal Stalkers.”

