Overwhelming Excitement Sparks for Strange Planet, an Upcoming Series by the Creator of Rick and Morty

Up until today, I was completely unaware of the existence of the incredible series called Strange Planet. Now, I am counting down the days until August arrives.

Just recently, Apple TV+ revealed that Strange Planet, a captivating adult animated series created by the mastermind behind Rick and Morty, will be available for streaming starting on August 9, 2023. According to the press release, the first season will consist of ten captivating episodes. As is customary for Apple TV+ series, new episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the season finale scheduled for September 27, 2023.

So, if you’re accustomed to binge-watching new shows, you’ll need to exercise some patience with this one.

What is the storyline of Strange Planet?

The synopsis reveals that Strange Planet takes us on a journey through the lives of a group of beings residing on a familiar planet as they navigate “the absurdity of everyday human traditions.”

Brought to life by the acclaimed New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media sensation of the same name, “Strange Planet” offers a hilarious and insightful exploration of a distant world that bears an uncanny resemblance to our own. Set in a whimsical universe adorned with shades of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue creatures delve into the absurdity we commonly associate with human customs.

This extraordinary series was co-created and executive produced by the Emmy Award-winning genius, Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community), and the critically acclaimed author, Nathan W. Pyle, who is a New York Times bestseller. The incredible cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Emmy Award nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Critics Choice Award nominee Danny Pudi, and Emmy Award nominee Hannah Einbinder.

I have always been a fan of Rick and Morty. While I may not be considered a diehard enthusiast, the show has managed to captivate me with its willingness to embrace the absurd and hold up a mirror to the world, much like South Park. So, needless to say, I am eagerly anticipating Harmon’s latest creation.

Strange Planet will make its grand debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.