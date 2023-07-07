OYO plans to expand its network with 500 additional hotels in key host cities for the upcoming cricket world cup.

Image Source : FILE To meet the demand for the Cricket World Cup, the OYO will add 500 hotels in host cities.

OYO, the hospitality technology platform, has announced plans to expand by adding 500 new hotels in the host cities of the upcoming men’s cricket world cup in India. This strategic move is aimed at meeting the anticipated surge in booking demand as fans from around the world travel to witness their favorite teams in action.

The new hotels will be strategically located near the stadiums, ensuring convenient access for cricket fans. The announcement comes as no surprise, as the unveiling of dates for a prestigious cricket tournament triggers a spike in travel demand. OYO aims to provide comfortable and affordable accommodations for all cricket enthusiasts traveling from afar.

OYO has observed a rise in hotel tariffs due to the heightened demand in host cities three months prior to the tournament. Furthermore, the company has witnessed a significant surge in demand for the duration of the cricket world cup.

The ICC ODI men’s world cup is scheduled to begin on October 5 and conclude on November 19. The tournament will be held in various cities including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Pune, with the final taking place in Ahmedabad.

In response to the increased demand for accommodations, MakeMyTrip, an online travel services provider, has initiated a program inviting residents in the host cities to list their properties on its platform. This move follows a significant surge in the search for homestays in cities such as Ahmedabad, Dharamshala, and key metros.

MakeMyTrip has introduced a new feature that reflects the distance between the accommodation and the cricket stadium in each city. This feature aims to assist cricket fans in finding the most suitable accommodation option. Additionally, MakeMyTrip emphasizes that there are still plenty of affordable homestay properties available for cricket lovers during October and November.

