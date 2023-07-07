Pardo’s Reelection Bid Sparks Business Community Interest in BIZ BUZZ

Jose “Titoy” Pardo, a prominent business leader, has completed his two-year term extension as an independent director of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). This brings his total years of service to the local bourse to 11, both as an independent director and chair.

Pardo is now up for reelection during the upcoming PSE stockholders meeting and board elections on Aug. 5.

Pardo has been invaluable to the exchange, possessing the institutional memory, moral influence, and gravitas needed to lead the boardroom of the demutualized stock exchange. Although the PSE has come a long way from its previous reputation as an “old boys’ club,” it still faces numerous challenges in the future.

Consequently, the PSE has requested regulatory clearance to extend Pardo’s term for two more years and exempt him from the maximum term limit.

According to the Code of Corporate Governance for publicly-listed companies in the country, an independent director can only hold the position for nine years but may continue to qualify as a non-independent director. However, exceptional cases can exceed this term limit, provided there is a “meritorious justification” for reelection.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has stated that any term exceeding nine years will be subject to rigorous review to ensure an appropriate balance of skills and experience in the board. However, it appears that there will be no objections from regulators or shareholders.

Nevertheless, this may be Pardo’s final term extension, as he intends to groom a successor in the near future.

Meanwhile, with Gilbert Teodoro accepting the post of Defense Secretary, a vacancy will be created on the board. Peter Favila, who recently completed his maximum two terms at the Monetary Board, will fill this position. Favila, a retired banker who previously served as chair of the PSE nearly two decades ago, is no stranger to the exchange.

—Doris Dumlao-Abadilla

Email us at [email protected]

Join our Viber community: inq.news/inqbusinesscommunity