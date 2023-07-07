Part 26 of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – The Epic Journey of the Greavard Line

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Espathra, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Greavard makes its exciting debut in the Pokémon TCG through the Scarlet & Violet set, accompanied by its evolution Houndstone which features a stunning holo design.

The enchanting Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has commenced. Building on the conclusion of the Sword & Shield era, the Scarlet & Violet era began in March 2023, highlighting the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the captivating new region known as Paldea. This captivating journey began with the release of the Scarlet & Violet base set on March 31st, 2023, and it has brought forth significant and enduring changes to the beloved hobby. The card borders have been transformed to a sleek silver, in line with the Japanese releases. Additionally, each pack now guarantees at least one holo-rare and two reverse holos, heightening the excitement for collectors. One of the standout features of this era is the lowercase ex, which showcases a mesmerizing double holographic pattern consisting of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now possess a distinctive green, foil outline around the Pokémon. As for the Secret Rare section in forthcoming expansions, it will include Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today’s installment of our Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let’s delve into the intriguing Greavard line.







The fascinating species Greavard and its evolutioh Houndstone both make their grand debut in the Pokémon TCG through the Scarlet & Violet set. Let’s explore their Dex entries to gain a deeper understanding of these captivating creatures:

Legend has it that a dog Pokémon which perished in the wilderness, never having encountered a human, was reborn as Greavard. This amiable Pokémon despises solitude. Even the slightest hint of attention will cause it to be your faithful companion forever.

Now, let’s turn our attention to Houndstone:

Houndstone spends the majority of its time slumbering in graveyards. Among all dog Pokémon, it is the most devoted to its trainer. Houndstone is the reincarnation of a dearly mourned Pokémon. It dislikes anyone touching the prominence on its head.

The first Greavard card on the left showcases the artistic talents of yuu. In the center, we have Greavard illustrated by Shin Nagasawa. The holo design for Houndstone is the creation of talented artist Kouki Saitou.

Stay tuned as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet throughout this special set. Next time, our focus will shift to the main section of the set. For more information about this iconic trading card game, be sure to visit Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!









Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!