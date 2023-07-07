Paul McCartney Recalls the First Encounter with John Lennon’s Upscale Personality Singing Elvis

The Beatles, accompanied by the brilliant songwriting collaboration between Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon, have earned the title of the most successful music act in history. Remarkably, today marks the 66th anniversary of their fateful meeting on July 6, 1957, a moment that would shape the course of music forever. Before their introduction, McCartney recalls catching glimpses of the “Teddy Boy” figure around Liverpool. During a previous conversation with Sean Lennon on BBC Radio 2, commemorating what would have been John’s 80th birthday, Sir Paul reminisced, saying, “It’s funny when it comes to your dad, because I had actually seen him a couple of times before. I later realized that he would take the same bus on my route, but he was traveling to visit his mom who lived in my area. Afterwards, he would take the bus back up to his Auntie Mimi’s. So I had seen him a few times and thought, ‘Wow, this guy is intriguing-looking.’ “I also remember seeing him waiting in line for fish and chips, and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s the guy from the bus.’ I was talking to myself, thinking, ‘Wow, he’s pretty cool-looking. Yeah, he seems like a cool guy.’

When asked whether he knew John was a musician even back then, the music legend responded, “No, I knew nothing about him except that he had a pretty cool appearance. He sported long sideburns and greased back hair… it was the Teddy Boy look, indeed.” Teddy Boys, or Teds, were young men in the 1950s whose fashion sense was influenced by Edwardian dandies. The serendipitous encounter between the Beatles’ dynamic duo took place 66 years ago at St. Peter’s Church Hall fete in Woolton, when McCartney was a mere 15 years old. At the time, McCartney recalls, “My school friend Ivan, who knew John, took me to the village fete and introduced me to him there. It was like, ‘Oh, that’s the guy I’ve been seeing around.’ And of course, I knew he was a musician because he was part of the little band, The Quarrymen, and I got to hang out with them during the intermission.”

According to Len Garry, a former member of The Quarrymen, the band performed Elvis Presley’s “All Shook Up” on that momentous day, although the recording was later lost. When asked about his first impression of The Quarrymen’s live performance, Sir Paul commented, “I thought John was talented, but I didn’t think the group was particularly exceptional. They weren’t bad, though.” During his tenure with the band from 1957 to 1960, McCartney eventually took the lead vocals for “All Shook Up.” He also noted that among the members of The Beatles, John had the most refined upbringing, stating, “He lived in Menlove Avenue while I resided on Madison Avenue. Compared to the rest of us, he was the poshest Beatle.”





