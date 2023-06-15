PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Switch gamers can expect the arrival of ‘Bish Bash Bots’ in 2023.

Firestoke and Catastrophic_Overload are excited to announce their upcoming co-op party game, “Bish Bash Bots”, set to release on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch in 2023. With support for 1-4 players locally or online, the game seamlessly merges tower defense with a fun and frenzied brawler. The game takes place in a futuristic world where machines have stolen technology from humans and turned it against them. Players take on the role of unlikely heroes tasked with resetting the rogue robots to save the world.

The game features 8 vibrant biomes with 32 levels, each with unique hazards like overheating turrets in the Volcano biome or mutant plants snatching up players in the Jungle biome. “Bish Bash Bots” puts a twist on the traditional tower defense genre by introducing new mechanics throughout the game. Players are always on the move, defending the EMP and bashing bots with giant hammers. Upgradable turrets and gadgets add variety to gameplay, and players can push, shove, and bash robots down holes.

“’Bish Bash Bots’ is a big step up for us,” said James Letherby, co-founder of Catastrophic_Overload. “We are super happy to bring something new and exciting to lovers of co-op games on multiple platforms.” “It was one of the first games we signed when founding Firestoke,” added Firestoke CEO Paul Farley. “We’ve had a lot of fun partnering with the talented team at Catastrophic_Overload, who’ve infused their passion and innovation into ‘Bish Bash Bots’.”

Fans can expect the game’s release in late summer 2023. Check out the trailer above for a sneak peek of the cartoony action and adventure that awaits in “Bish Bash Bots”!





