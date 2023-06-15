Perfect Prelude to Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk Now Available on Netflix

Netflix has added Christopher Nolan’s 2017 film, Dunkirk, to its streaming library ahead of the release of his highly anticipated movie Oppenheimer. Dunkirk portrays the giant rescue operation that occurred in the early days of World War II when hundreds of thousands of British soldiers found themselves practically encircled by Nazis on the French beaches at Dunkirk. It was a rescue plan involving British civilians that helped ferry the boys to safety, preserving England’s fighting force for the trials ahead. Dunkirk offers unforgettable moments, intensifying the movie-watching experience for viewers. It’s ground-level perspective and stunning dogfight scenes make it worth seeking out on Netflix. What’s more, for those looking for ideas on what to stream next, Netflix’s recent coverage highlights offer a variety of options.





