Personal Finance | Finance: Recognize Bank Unveils Fixed Savings Account with Impressive Interest Rate of 5.4%

Recognise Bank has launched a new three-year fixed savings account, offering one of the most competitive interest rates on the market. Customers can now enjoy an Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) of 5.4% on savings up to £85,000, or £175,000 for joint accounts. Fixed savings accounts offer a layer of security to savers, allowing them to lock in the interest rate offered at the time of opening the account. Additionally, Recognise Bank’s account can be paid out monthly or annually, and it does not require a customer to have any other product with the bank.

To open a savings account, customers must be aged 18 or over and have at least £1,000 to deposit. The balance is FSCS protected up to the maximum of £85,000, and it is easy to open and manage online, with telephone support based in the UK. Monna Patel, head of savings at Recognise Bank, said, “We hope that it shows savers that they can rely on Recognise Bank.”

Moneyfacts spokesperson James Hyde has praised Recognise Bank’s offer, stating that “it tops our best buys at the time of writing, compared with products of a similar term.” However, competition is not far behind, with SmartSave’s Three Year Fixed Rate Saver offering an AER of 5.31%, and OakNorth Bank’s 30 Month Fixed Term Saving Account offering a competitive rate of 5.28%. It is important to note that earlier access to funds is not allowed on fixed rate products, requiring careful planning from the outset.

Overall, Recognise Bank’s new savings account offers a competitive and secure option for savers looking to lock in a high interest rate for three years.





