Personal Finance Poll: Is Andrew Bailey’s resignation justified following BoE’s sequence of blunders?

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, made a candid admission on Tuesday, acknowledging that the BoE had “got it wrong” about inflation. Bailey stated that it was taking much longer than anticipated for inflation to decrease. The release of recent economic figures and the likelihood of interest rates increasing again next week have only added to the stress.
Mr. Bailey said, “As this morning’s numbers unfortunately illustrate, we have a very tight labor market. We still believe that the inflation rate will decrease, but it is taking much longer than we expected.”
He also announced that he was about to launch an investigation into why the BoE had made such a significant mistake in predicting inflation and had “important lessons” to learn.
However, Bailey’s remarks fell on deaf ears, as the country faced rising mortgages, expensive food bills, unaffordable childcare, and soaring energy bills.
The most recent remarks are likely to increase demand for Mr. Bailey’s resignation and allow the Governor position to open up for a new view.
Last month, a group of financial advisers repeatedly demanded Bailey’s immediate resignation after the base rate rose for the twelfth time in a row, reaching 4.5 percent, the highest level since the global crisis of 2008.
Samuel Mather-Holgate, independent financial adviser at Mather and Murray Financial, stated, “A rate increase will affect the already-unsteady property market negatively; the entire structure is a mess, and Andrew Bailey, Bank of England Governor, should resign.”
