Personal Finance: Reclaiming Control of Retirement Savings through Self-Invested Personal Pension

Managing multiple pensions can be a daunting task, especially when each pension plan’s value rests solely on the annual statement provided by the pension provider. With an average of eight pension plans over a lifetime, keeping track of each plan can be an impossible feat. The result is that many pensions end up lost, with a total value of billions of pounds, averaging at an astounding £13,000 each.

In addition to the difficulty of keeping track of multiple plans, managing pension pots can seem complicated, with inaccessible underlying funds and unclear charges hidden in the small print. Fear not, as there is a solution: transferring pensions into a self-invested personal pension (SIPP). A SIPP is a pension scheme that provides a broad range of investments, such as company shares, investment funds, bonds and gold. These schemes can be conveniently transferred and consolidated through investment platforms such as AJ Bell, Bestinvest, Chelsea Financial Services, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Interactive Investor.

According to Alice Haine, Personal Finance Analyst at Bestinvest, SIPP investors have complete control over their investments: “You can choose your shares or funds, while many platforms offer fully-managed investment portfolios for those who don’t feel confident enough to do it themselves.”

SIPPs offer flexibility in terms of investment amount, enabling investors to pay in as little or much as they desire. However, they should ensure that they do not exceed the pensions annual allowance, which is set at 100% of their income, with a maximum annual allowance of £60,000. As with any other pension, tax relief on contributions and 25% tax-free cash on withdrawals are available, and there is no inheritance tax charge upon death.

Consolidating multiple pension funds is easy, including old company pensions, into a single SIPP. Haine suggested leaving a workplace pension where it is if it has an employer contribution, as it can run alongside the SIPP. The government’s free Pension Tracing Service can assist investors who have lost track of any old pensions; they only need to provide the former employer or pension providers’ names.

Investors should be careful not to lose valuable benefits such as guaranteed annuity rates, terminal bonuses, or extra tax-free cash entitlements available in older pension schemes before transferring. Moreover, they should watch out for exit penalties on old pension plans.

Transferring out of final salary pensions or defined benefits schemes may lead to lower retirement income linked to an investor’s earnings. Income from a SIPP can be obtained via an annuity or drawdown after reaching the age of 55.

Finally, if pension funds have been combined into a single SIPP, beneficiaries won’t have to deal with the hassle of tracking down multiple schemes. Although SIPPs aren’t the right fit for everyone, independent financial advice or the free Pension Wise service can provide guidance to investors struggling with managing their investments.





