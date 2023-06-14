Pet and Their Owners Share Diets, says Research Study

A study conducted by the University of Guelph has revealed that pet owners who follow specific diets like keto, gluten-free, or organic, tend to feed their dogs the same. Additionally, the study found that when it comes to a grain-free diet, it’s dogs that get it more than their owners do.

The study published in PLOS One is the first of its kind to examine the factors behind pet owners choosing grain-free dog food in Europe and North America. It revealed that pet owners on diets such as gluten-free, organic, or grain-free, prefer the same characteristics in the dry dog food they purchase for their pets.

Research counted the feeding of grain-free pet food common among pet owners who preferred “premium” food, avoid grains or processed foods, followed vegetarian, vegan, or ketogenic diets, or have strict diet regimes. Grain-free brands now make up over 40% of dry dog foods in the U.S.

The research study included 3,300 pet owners from Canada, the U.S., Germany, France, and the U.K. Pet owners in Germany showed the highest preference for grain-free dog food at 30%, followed by 27% in the U.S., 22% Canada, and 8% in France, where most dietary guidelines encourage whole grains as part of a healthy diet.

Despite the lack of scientific evidence that grains are bad for dog health, grains are perceived as unhealthy for dogs by pet owners. According to Sydney Banton, a master’s student in the Department of Animal Biosciences and lead author of the study, “Marketing strategies in the pet industry may be influencing these attitudes.”

Pet food innovations for dogs and cats must consider consumer trends and supply the best food formulations that meet consumer beliefs. The pet food industry is highly influenced by human trends and beliefs about nutrition, says co-author Dr. Anna Kate Shoveller.

The study reflects the importance of focusing on consumer trends when developing pet food formulas and coming up with improved food alternatives for different pet diets. The research can provide considerable scientific evidence for the development of pet foods. Still, ultimately, pet owners make the choices that suit their preferences and beliefs when buying pet foods.