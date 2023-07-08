Peter Phillips finds Lindsay Wallace to be a refreshing change

Lindsay Wallace and Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, were recently seen at the Coronation of King Charles III, radiating happiness and contentment. Their affection for each other was beautifully displayed through their radiant smiles, particularly during the Coronation Concert. During the event, Lindsay elegantly sat beside Peter in the royal box, donning a stunning hot pink dress designed by Claire Mischevani, priced at £795. A close friend of the couple has expressed their joy, confirming that Peter and Lindsay, who have been together for two years, are extremely happy with each other. “Peter Phillips is currently experiencing a wonderful phase in his life, both personally and privately,” shared the friend with Hello!.

The friend further added, “Lindsay is a breath of fresh air, and it’s evident that both Lindsay and Peter are thoroughly enjoying their lives.” The friend also emphasized that Peter and Lindsay’s radiant smiles during the recent Coronation spoke volumes about their happiness. Lindsay, Peter’s long-time school friend, had previously attended the wedding of Zara and Mike Tindall in 2011. Like her royal boyfriend, she also has two children from her previous marriage. The couple made their first public appearance in 2021 when they attended the joint christening of August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall in Windsor last November.

August Brooksbank is the son of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Since then, Lindsay has been seen accompanying the Royal Family at Royal Ascot, the King’s coronation, and the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Pageant in 2022. There is even a photograph of Lindsay engaging in conversation with Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her passing. After the breakdown of their respective marriages, Peter, aged 45, and Lindsay, aged 42, found solace in each other’s company and embarked on a relationship. Peter currently holds the position of Head of Partner Acquisition for CSM Sport & Entertainment, working in the Formula 1 industry.

Peter and his ex-wife Autumn Phillips share two daughters, Savannah (12) and Isla (11). Peter’s parents are Princess Anne and her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips, whom she was married to from 1973 to 1992. As the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Peter holds a significant position within the family. Princess Anne and Captain Phillips were determined to provide Peter and Zara with as normal lives as possible, which is why they were not granted royal titles at birth. Zara went on to achieve great success as an Olympic equestrian, a path that might have been challenging had she been a working royal.





