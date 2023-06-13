Pfizer’s RSV Maternal Vaccine Misrepresented in Instagram Post

Pfizer’s maternal vaccine to protect babies from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has passed an FDA advisory committee vote, supporting the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. The clinical trial data for the vaccine was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrating a vaccine efficacy of 81.8% against severe RSV-confirmed lower respiratory tract illness. The vaccine is the same formulation as Pfizer’s RSV vaccine for older adults. The FDA approved the vaccine for adults over 60 on May 31, and a decision on whether to approve it for pregnant people to protect babies is expected in August. An Instagram post questioned the safety of the RSV vaccine, with some claims being misleading or requiring more context. One slide cited adverse event percentages in Pfizer’s clinical trial after vaccination, but the figures were similar for the placebo group, and adverse events are not necessarily caused by the vaccine. The FDA said there was “numerical imbalance of 1%” in premature births between the vaccine and placebo groups, but the rates of preterm birth in the trial were lower than the global rate of 10% of all births in 2020.





